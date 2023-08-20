Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,002 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,725,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Herbalife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLF stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife



Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

