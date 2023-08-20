Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of JAMF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

