Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $367,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.64 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

