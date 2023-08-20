Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 254,177 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 335,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

