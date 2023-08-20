Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $491,000 Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,249,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,072 shares of company stock worth $4,505,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

