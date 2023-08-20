Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $492,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 559,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE opened at $37.36 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

