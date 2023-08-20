Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 6,206 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,155,611 shares of company stock valued at $33,723,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

