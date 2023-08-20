Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 355,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MUI opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.