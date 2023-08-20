Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,616 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,663,059,000,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 328,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

