Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 109,546 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,546 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.