Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 11,292 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

