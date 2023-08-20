Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 14,576 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

