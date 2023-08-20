Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 29,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,396,287 shares of company stock worth $363,152,105 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

