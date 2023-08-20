Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $281,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.08 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.