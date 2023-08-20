Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $369,000 Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $17.75 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.98.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

