Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $455,000 Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 419,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOS opened at $17.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.