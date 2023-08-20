Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTAC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

