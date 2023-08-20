Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

