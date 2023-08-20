Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,631 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

