Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $119.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

