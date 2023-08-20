LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.30 and a 52-week high of $277.59. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

