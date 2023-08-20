LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

