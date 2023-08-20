LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $64,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

