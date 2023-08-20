LPL Financial LLC Purchases 48,876 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $63,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 232,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJK opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

