Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lumentum

LITE stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.