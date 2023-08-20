Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $45.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

LITE stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

