Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Magnite Price Performance

Insider Activity at Magnite

Magnite stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,104,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,847 shares of company stock worth $2,453,417. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $2,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9,583.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

