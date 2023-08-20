MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 237,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,797 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

