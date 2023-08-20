MAI Capital Management Acquires 483 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.63 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

