MAI Capital Management Acquires 54,619 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

OCUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

