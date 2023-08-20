MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

