MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

