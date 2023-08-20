MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,490.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

