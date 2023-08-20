MAI Capital Management Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.