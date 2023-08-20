MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.75. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

