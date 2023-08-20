MAI Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,781. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.