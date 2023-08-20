MAI Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after acquiring an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

