MAI Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $591.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.