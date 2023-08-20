MAI Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.