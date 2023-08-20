MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,383,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 441,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

