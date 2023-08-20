MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

