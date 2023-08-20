MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,045 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.