MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,760 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $218,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 343.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GE opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

