MAI Capital Management Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

