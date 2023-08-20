MAI Capital Management Purchases 651 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

