MAI Capital Management Purchases 995 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $276.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.