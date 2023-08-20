MAI Capital Management Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $477.96 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

