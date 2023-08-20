MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

