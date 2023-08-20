MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

