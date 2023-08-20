MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

